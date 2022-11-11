Search

11 Nov 2022

Informative talk on ways that children can process grief to take place in Kildare

Informative talk on ways that children can process grief to take place in Kildare

There will be representatives from a range of local and national bereavement supports at this free event.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

11 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A talk exploring the different ways that children can process grief will take place in North Kildare.

'How Do Children Grieve? An Information Talk for Parents & Carers will be hosted at Leixlip Library by the Kildare Bereavement Network.

This is a free event for anyone supporting a bereaved child/ young person through any circumstance – illness or sudden death; and may have lost a grandparent, parent, friend, sibling, relative or teacher. 

There will be representatives from a range of local and national bereavement supports at this event, including guest speaker Úna Holstead, who is a Therapeutic Coordinator at the Curragh Family Resource Centre.

Topics discussed will include: how children can experience grief, the different ways grief can affect a child/young person, what you can do to support a child who has been bereaved, and where you find additional supports.

Information and resources will be available for you to take away and, if you wish, you can talk with service representatives about the supports they provide.

Refreshments will be available throughout the morning.

This is a free event, but you must register via Eventbrite.

Further information about the event can be accessed by clicking here.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media