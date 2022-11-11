Search

11 Nov 2022

€10,000-€15,000 worth of damage allegedly caused to house and car in Kildare

Sent for trial

Man jailed after assaulting his toddler and its mother

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

11 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man allegedly involved in an incident  during which between €10,000 and €15,000 worth of damage was done to a house and car appeared at Naas District Court.

James Forder, 29, whose address was given as 154 Templeville Drive, Templeogue, Dublin 6W is being prosecuted on an allegation of criminal damage at an address in Coill Dubh on November 24 last.

Sgt Dave Hanrahan told the court that a number of masked men called to an address in Coill Dubh and “smashed up” a house and car.

A previous court hearing heard that a number of males arrived at 8.45pm and their faces were covered.

A back door window as well as other windows were broken including a vehicle window and a vehicle was set alight.

CCTV images were used as part of the investigation.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the defendant forward for trial to Naas Circuit Court.

