€10,000-€15,000 worth of damage allegedly caused to house and car in Kildare

Naas Courthouse
A man allegedly involved in an incident during which between €10,000 and €15,000 worth of damage was done to a house and car appeared at Naas District Court.
James Forder, 29, whose address was given as 154 Templeville Drive, Templeogue, Dublin 6W is being prosecuted on an allegation of criminal damage at an address in Coill Dubh on November 24 last.
Sgt Dave Hanrahan told the court that a number of masked men called to an address in Coill Dubh and “smashed up” a house and car.
A previous court hearing heard that a number of males arrived at 8.45pm and their faces were covered.
A back door window as well as other windows were broken including a vehicle window and a vehicle was set alight.
CCTV images were used as part of the investigation.
Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the defendant forward for trial to Naas Circuit Court.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.