NOTICE: Ironworks on road and roundabouts to take place in Naas, County Kildare

The Bundle of Sticks roundabout, between Naas and Newbridge, will be one of the roundabouts serviced during the works.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that ironworks will take place in Naas, County Kildare.
According to KCC, the works will take place at R-445, Newbridge Road (from and including the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout to the Newbridge Road/Lidl Roundabout), Naas.
The works till take place from Tuesday, November 15 to Friday, November 18, 2022.
Working hours each night will be 7pm to 7am.
Traffic Management will be in the form of Stop & Go system.
KCC also said that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
