12 Nov 2022

Eco-friendly platform nominated for Kildare Digital Champion Awards

The Earthy Marketplace will celebrate its one-year anniversary next week. It was set up by Lorna Anne Tierney (Pictured).

Ciarán Mather

12 Nov 2022 9:33 AM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An eco-friendly platform has been nominated for Kildare Digital Champion Awards on November 16.

Set up by entrepreneur Lorna Anne Tierney, The Earthy Marketplace (TEM) is an online platform offering an ever-growing catalogue of sustainable, ethical businesses for Kildare residents to browse and shop with.

Among their features stores include including zero waste shops Unpacked and Refillz, both of which are based in Kildare.

Lorna said that the awards ceremony will take place in MERITS in Naas, on the same date as TEM's one year anniversary.

She also revealed that, thanks to the platform, over 700 native Irish trees will be planted next week, in celebration of TEM hitting the 700 mark on The Tree Tally.

BACKGROUND

TEM, which operates on a subscription-based service, also offers listings for environmental, not-for-profit groups and organisations.

Explaining how this works, Lorna said: "TEM members listings outline the all-important information in an easy and accessible way, including direct links to members websites and social platforms.

"All listings are input into the Earthy Map so members with bricks and mortar business locations are easy for users to find using Google Maps geo-location features. 

She continued: "TEM is more than just a directory, it is a Resource Hub offering many additional Earthy Services designed to help keep users coming back for more and maximise the visibility of members.

"We have a drive to connect our national community while also giving back to nature directly."

Lorna also said that TEM is now available in app form: the Android App EARTHY is available to download for free for all users through Google Play.

"With small businesses suffering, and the sad news of many closures due to rise in running costs, now more than ever we must come together to support and save small, local, businesses," she added.

In addition, Lorna revealed that later this year, TEM will soon launch a series of Christmas Guides to showcase some of their members and the 'Conscious Christmas' items they will be offering this year. 

For further information about the guides, as well as TEM in general, you can visit www.theearthymarketplace.com.

