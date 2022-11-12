Search

12 Nov 2022

Launch of €200,000 'Earth Prize' Competition at Kildare School

The initiative was created by The Earth Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, and founded by Kildare native Peter McGarry (Pictured).

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

The €200,000 'Earth Prize' Competition will be launched at a Kildare School early next week.

The Earth Prize, a global €200,000 environmental sustainability competition for 13-to-19-year-old students, has returned for its second year, and young people from across Ireland are being urged to sign up.

This year's iteration will be launched at Naas Christian Brothers School at Corban's Ln, Naas East, Naas.

The Irish father of four saw his own children’s enthusiasm for the environment and combined it with his experience in global financial markets to create a force for positive environmental change through a foundation. 

The competition rewards teams whose projects have potential to address the environmental problems facing societies across the globe, with the winning team receiving a €100,000 prize to be split between the team members and their school, while the three runner-up teams receive €25,000.

iT also provides students with access to 40 mentors from top universities, and with exclusive video-based learning content covering key environmental topics and featuring nine young international environmental entrepreneurs.

Teachers are also in with a chance to be recognized as the Educator of the Year with an award of €10,000.

