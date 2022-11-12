BREAKING: Freak Kildare road crash leads to major traffic hold-ups

The accident scene near Naas today
There were significant delays along at least one major traffic route following a road accident at around noon in County Kildare.
It happened in the middle of the ring road, which connects Kilcullen Road with Newbridge Road in Naas and appeared to involve a car and a caravan.
A number of fire service personnel as well gardaí and emergency service vehicles attended.
The route was closed by gardaí
Traffic was diverted away from the ring road causing significant congestion elsewhere with traffic being backed up from the town centre to the Kilcullen Road roundabout.
A section of the ring road was closed for a period as work began to clear the route of wreckage. It appears that the car was extensively damaged.
It was not immediately known if there were any injuries as a result of the collision.
