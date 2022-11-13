KILDARE: Car overturns on M9: Garda say it belonged to disqualified Learner driver with no insurance

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit recently responded to a single vehicle collision on the M9 near Kilcullen.
A check using the smartphone-based Mobility App database revealed that the driver was a disqualified Learner with no insurance.
The car was impounded and court proceedings will follow.
