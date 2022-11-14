KILDARE: Four men trying to break into derelict house near Naas

Garda Station lantern
Four males were seen trying to break into a derelict house in the Newlands area outside Naas on Friday, November 4 last.
The incident happened between 4.30pm and 5pm.
A witness saw the four males in a farmyard attempting to break into a derelict building.
The men were driving a grey/silver Ford Transit van which had a distinctive yellow registration plate.
A partial registration was '04 D'.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station.
