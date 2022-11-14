KILDARE: Plans to turn former bank into 7-bed guesthouse

FILE PHOTO
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council to develop the former Bank of Ireland building in Kilcullen.
The application seeks the change of use of the two-storey over basement building from a bank to serviced bedroom accommodation.
The plans include provisions for seven en-suite bedrooms.
Three proposed bedrooms will each be located on the ground and first floor with another at basement level.
Also planned are changes to the sides of the building, according to Construction Information Services.
