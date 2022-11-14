Kildare: Horsewood take out Éire Óg Corra Choill from JHC

AIB Leinster Junior Hurling Championship quarter-final

Horsewood 0-20

Éire Óf Corra Choill 0-13

Windy conditions were the detrimental factor in Éire Óg Corra Choill’s quarter final against Horeswood in St Patrick’s Park, in Enniscorthy on Saturday, losing by seven points in a contested fixture.

Horeswood were able to strike first early in the tie, with three points coming from three consecutive puckout turnovers from Sean Nolan, Declan Foley, and Jack Kehoe inside the game’s first ten minutes.

Éire Óg Corra Choill did not take long to respond, through a well taken free by wing forward Paul Dolan.

Horeswood were able to register seven different scorers throughout the first half, at times showing great composure with the quality of the scores, but both sides missed plenty of chances due to the effects of the harsh winds, neither team able to time their strikes into the wind whether be it in open play or from frees, it was blowing in every different direction, proving tough to gauge all afternoon.

That being said, Paul Dolan continued to plough on, trying to put some live into the Kildare side’s effort with his efficiency from frees, knocking over two first half frees while also being integral in Éire Óg Corra Choill build up when they had the ball.

First half points from Liam Dempsey, Conor Kielty and Kevin O’ Connor kept the game within five points as half time reached. Horeswood 0-12, Éire Óg Corra Choill, 0-7

The second half started well for Eire Óg Corra Choill, with Dolan continuing to impact the game with his scoring with two well taken points, but unfortunately for the Kildare side, they were not able to keep the pressure on and use the wind to their advantage.

The unfavourable conditions did not die down in the second half, with both teams struggling with wides again, just like the first half.

Horeswood were able to execute their gameplan in the second half, coming close to scoring a goal but some excellent defending by the Éire Óg Corra Choill full back line diffused the situation rapidly.

On the flip side, Éire Óg Corra Choill came close to putting a goal in the net as well, but a well-timed block by Horeswood corner back Joe O’Sullivan was able to stop them from getting back into the game.

Dolan would add five more points to his tally for the afternoon, two from frees, alongside another point from midfielder Liam Dempsey. Horeswood’s forwards were just too much to handle on the day, but Éire Óg Corra Choill were playing to the final whistle despite the margin, a testament to the training gone in this year. A tough loss to accept away from home. Final Score: Horeswood 0-20, Éire Óg Corra Choill 0-13

Scorers

Horsewood, C. Foley (0-5, 0-2f), S. Nolan (0-4), J. Kehoe (0-3), D. Murphy (0-3), J. Myler (0-2), S. Hunt (0-1), M. O’Hanlon (0-1, 0-1 frees), S. Stafford (0-1).

Éire Óg Corra Choill – P. Dolan (0-9, 0-4 frees), L. Dempsey (0-2), C. Kielty (0-1), K. O’Connor (0-1)

Teams

Éire Óg Corra Choill: Paul Dermody; Cormac Byrne, James Dolan, Kieran Moran; Daniel Murray, Michael Begley, Gary Dempsey; Jack Higgins, Liam Dempsey; Conor Kielty, Tim Hennessey, Paul Dolan; Scott Cramer, Rory O’Neill, Kevin O’Connor. Subs: Jack McGovern for for R. O’Neill); Adam Delmer for G. Dempsey), Niall Dolan for S. Cramer; Daragh Crowle for T. Hennessey), Sean Merrigan for K. Moran).

HORSEWOOD: Eoin Mythen; David Murphy Shane O’Hanlon (c), Jo O’Sullivan; Sesan Hunt, Barry Hearn, Danny Murphy Byrne; Declan Murphy, Conor Foley; Cathal Parker, Sean Stafford, Jack Kehoe; Jamie Myler, Michael O’Hanlon, Sean Nolan. Subs: Eamonn O’Sullivan for S. Hunt); 17: Darragh Flannelly for C. Parker); Tommy Quinn.

REFEREE: Matthew Redmond.