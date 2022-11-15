Plans to demolish Naas house and build two-storey warehouse

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Plans have been lodged to demolish a house and shed in order to build a warehouse in the Naas area.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the project at Woodway, Newhall.
Being proposed is the demolition of a dormer dwelling house and shed.
The design include the construction of an industrial warehouse unit with mezzanine level and ancillary offices on two floors.
Also planned is construction of a yard storage area.
The application includes provision for the erection of signage on the building as well as the construction of an entrance, a boundary wall, a boundary fence, car parking and landscaping.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.