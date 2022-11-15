KILDARE: N7 Driver on Learner Permit for 30 years!

The car stopped at the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the N7 while operating a speed check over the weekend.
The car was detected travelling at a speed of 147kph in a 100kph zone, on a greasy road surface.
Gardaí also said the driver was an Unaccompanied Driver on a Learner Permit for the past 30 years.
According to the Road Safety Authority, a first and second Learner Permit are normally valid for two years.
In order to get a third or subsequent Learner Permit you must have booked or sat and failed the driving test in the previous two years.
If you have sat and failed a driving test in the previous two years you will be issued with a two-year Learner Permit.
If you have booked or have an upcoming driving test you will be issued with a one-year Learner Permit.
