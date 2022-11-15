Disqualification for former Gaelic football star who appeared in Kildare court

A former All-Ireland winning Gaelic footballer was handed down a driving disqualification.

The decision was made by Naas District Court Judge Desmond Zaidan on Thursday, November 10, in the case of Cathal McCarron, with an address listed as Branswood, Athy.

The 35-year-old, who used to play for Tyrone, was convicted by the judge for failing to produce insurance or a driving licence at Osberstown to gardaí when asked to do so on March 29, 2021.

His solicitor, Brian Larkin, told Judge Zaidan that while his client had proof of his driving licence with him in court, he did not have proof of insurance.

In response, the judge said: "It has been a year and a half now (since the offence), he has had time to sort it out, I’m not wasting any more time.

"Why did he come down here, just to say hello? Is he doing a tour of Kildare?"

Judge Zaidan also pointed out that Mr McCarron had three previous driving disqualifications from when he lived in Northern Ireland.

He also remarked that Mr McCarron 'got stroppy' with the gardaí at the side of the road during the incident.

VERDICT

After consideration, the judge imposed a total fine of €2,250 on the defendant, in addition to a two-year driving ban.

Speaking about his decision, Judge Zaidan said: "If he had any convictions in the Republic of Ireland, I would have sent him to jail."

Mr McCarron was given three months to pay the fine.