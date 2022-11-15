MISSING TEENAGER: Gardaí seeking information relating to whereabouts of 13-year-old boy

Charlie Kenny is described as being 4’ 8” in height, of slim build with brown bushy hair and hazel eyes. When he left home he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, dark hoody and navy trainers.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13 year-old Charlie Kenny, who is missing from his home in Clonmel, County Tipperary, since this morning Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Charlie left home this morning at 8am approximately.
Charlie is described as being 4’ 8” in height, of slim build with brown bushy hair and hazel eyes.
When he left home he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, dark hoody and navy trainers.
Anyone with information on Charlie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
