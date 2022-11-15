Search

15 Nov 2022

Ex member of Defence Forces allowed his bank account to be used for money laundering

Central Criminal Court hears single stab wound to the heart caused death

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

15 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

By Sonya McLean and Eimear Dodd

A former member of the Irish Defence Forces who allowed his bank account to be used for money laundering has walked free after being handed a fully suspended sentence.

Ian Coughlan (46) of Newcastle Manor Close, Newcastle, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to four charges of engaging in possessing a total of €159,250, believing or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of crime at an Allied Irish Bank account and a Bank of Ireland account on dates between June and October 2016.

Imposing sentence today, Judge Melanie Greally said while money laundering cases motivated by the prospect of financial gain result in a custodial sentence, it would not be appropriate in this instance.

Judge Greally handed Coughlan a three-year prison sentence, fully suspended on strict conditions  due to the significant and exceptional features of this case. 

She noted Coughlan had been approached by third parties at his gym and offered a financial incentive, which he never received, to provide them with his bank details.

While the prosecution accepted that Coughlan's actions were reckless, Judge Greally said he must have known criminal activity was likely, even if he didn't know the details.

She noted that Coughlan had worked in the Irish Air Corps and been exposed to a toxic level of chemicals during this period.

Judge Greally said Coughlan's mental health had deteriorated between 2015 and 2018 and this may have contributed to his involvement in these events. He also has medical issues. 

Detective Garda Shane Fitzsimons told Sinéad McMullan BL, prosecuting, that gardaí were contacted in relation to a fraudulent payment of €39,251 to Coughlan’s AIB bank account.

The transaction related to a transfer of funds made by a Turkish aviation company to what it believed was a Ukrainian supplier.

The company had been contacted days previously and asked to change the bank account details for their supplier. They became aware it was a fraud when the money was never received.

Gardaí secured a warrant to search Coughlan’s home using the information provided by the bank and he was arrested there on May 17, 2017.

Det Gda Fitzsimons said while Coughlan was being detained for questioning, further information was received in relation to a similar fraud.

A French plastics company transferred €120,000 into Coughlan’s Bank of Ireland account after the company was told to change their supplier's bank details.

Coughlan told gardaí in interview that he was contacted by some Nigerian men who wanted to use his bank account to set up a business. He was told he would get 10 per cent of the cash lodged into the account.

Coughlan met a person in a phone shop and gave them his bank cards and login details. He said he was told “someone needed money to get into Ireland” and Coughlan admitted he thought there was “something fishy about it”.

He said the same people then contacted him in relation to the second company. He never got his 10 per cent cut from the previous fraud and he was told that when the French transactions went through he would get all the cash and an additional 10 per cent.

Det Gda Fitzsimons said that in relation to the second fraud, Coughlan was instructed to go into his branch and transfer a total of €30,000 into four different bank accounts.

It was accepted that Coughlan was not involved in the fraud itself. Coughlan has no previous convictions and has not come to recent garda attention.

An extensive medical history was put before the court alongside a Probation Report and several testimonials on behalf of Coughlan.

Setting a headline sentence of five years, Judge Greally took into consideration the mitigating factors including Coughlan's guilty plea, his cooperation with gardai and his compliance with the Probation Service over the last 12 months. She imposed a sentence of three years, fully suspended on strict conditions.

She noted that Coughlan had brought €12,000 to court as an expression of remorse.

Judge Greally ordered that the money be split equally between the two companies and paid within the next 30 days.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media