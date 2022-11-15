Search

Kildare judge: ‘Not a case of once bitten, twice shy’

CONVICTED

The case was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, November 10. File Photograph

A Naas District Court judge remarked that a man who appeared before him did not follow the advice contained within the old saying 'once bitten, twice shy.'

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the comments at Naas District Court on Thursday, November 10, in the case of Akeem Ahmed, with an address listed as 10 Elsmore Close, Naas.

It was heard that the 20-year-old, who appeared on the date in question via video link, was stopped by gardaí at the Toughers Industrial Estate on April 4, 2021, where he failed to produce insurance, a tax disc and a driver’s licence.

Mr Akeem also committed the same offence on July 8 last, at the Green Alley in Athy.

SOLICITOR'S APPEAL

Although the defendant’s solicitor, Cairbre Finan, asked Judge Zaidan to avoid imposing a custodial sentence on his client, the judge initally refused to do so.

Judge Zaidan said that his client had been caught committing the same offence again, adding: "He has not followed (the saying) 'once bitten, twice shy; that’s not the case here.'"

However, when Cairbre Finan cited his client’s lack of previous convictions, and the fact that his client has been in custody since July, the judge ultimately decided to impose a number of fines and a four-year driving disqualification on Mr Ahmed.

The defendant thanked the judge following his decision.

