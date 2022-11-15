NEWS BRIEF: Wheelchair-friendly swing approved for park in Kildare

Pic: Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
A wheelchair-accessible swing will be put into Prosperous Town Park in early 2023.
The request was made by councillors Aidan Farrelly (Social Democrats) and Brendan Wyse (Fine Gael) at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, November 4.
