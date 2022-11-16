Search

16 Nov 2022

KILDARE: Roads update given for Clane-Maynooth Municipal District

KILDARE: Roads update given for Clane-Maynooth Municipal District

The meeting took place on Friday, November 4.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

16 Nov 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Updates on various road projects in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) were outlined at the most recent meeting.

At the meeting, which took place on Friday, November 4, Stephen Deegan, an engineer with KCC, provided a presentation to the councillors in attendance.

He told them that there has been an increase in the number of projects being handled by the council's roads department.

Commenting on the progress of the Maynooth Eastern Ring Road, he said that it is around '95 per cent complete.'

He added that the tender process will take around nine months, and that construction is estimated to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

Referring to the local transport plan for Maynooth, he said that a detailed land model has been completed, and that an emphasis will be placed on decarbonisation.

Woman receives Kildare Family Carer of the Year 2022 Award

He also said that further briefings in relation to the plan will follow soon.

Mr Deegan also revealed that the Maynooth and Clane junctions will be upgraded, and that the submissions for the DART+ project proposed for the area are still live.

Lastly, he also said that realignment works on the Dunboyne Road are 'substantially complete.'

When asked if there would be public consultations in relation to these areas by Fine Gael councillor Brendan Wyse, Mr Deegan confirmed that such consultations would take place in the near-future.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media