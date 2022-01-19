LATEST: Water outage near school confirmed by Kildare County Council

File Pic
A water outage incident near a school has been confirmed by Kildare County Council (KCC).
KCC has said that water supply to Highfield, The Paddocks and Bawn View will be disrupted from 11am until 2pm due to a contractor damaging the main at St Joseph’s School in Kilcock.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.