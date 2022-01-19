UPDATED: Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 19

The death has occurred of Mary Hewitt O'Brien

Barrettstown Road, Newbridge, Kildare



Ex Director of Nursing, Sports Surgery Clinic, Santry. Sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick, daughter Karla and her partner Rich, brothers and sisters, extended family and friends.

May Mary rest in peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Wednesday from 4pm with rosary at 6pm. Please respect all Government and HSE guidelines. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Newcastle Cemetery, Dublin. Mary's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish. ie/parish-church





Date Published: Tuesday 18th January 2022



The death has occurred of Dermot (Lofty) DWYER

Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare



DWYER Dermot (Lofty) Brownstown , The Curragh, Co. Kildare and late of Tintown /CVBWS - 17th January 2022 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his brothers John, Pat and Peter, sisters Carmel, Breda, Geraldine and Mary, his loving family Mandy, Grace, Alannah, Johnny and Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Dermot Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Mass at 11am.

Dermot's Mass will be live streamed on St Brigid's Church facebook page https://www.facebook. com/TheCurraghChurch/. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.





Date Published: Tuesday 18th January 2022 The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Berns

Nurney, Kildare / Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Tully East, Kildare Town. Son of the late Christy and Frances Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughter Jacqueline, son Damien, brothers James and Ciaran, sisters Therese, Helena, Rosemary, Frances and Fiona, brothers in law, sister in law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Chris Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 12 midday with rosary at 8pm. (House strictly private on Thursday) Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Nurney for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney. Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times.



The death has occurred of Louise P. WALSH (née Fergus)

Naas, Kildare / Glasnevin, Dublin



WALSH, Louise P. (Sallins, Co. Kildare) 18th January 2022 (peacefully) at Orwell Private Nursing Home, Rathgar, in the presence of her son Joe. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Walsh (RIP 2018) and loving mother to Ann-Marie, Yvonne, James and Joseph. Sadly missed by her children, daughters-in-law Maria and Diana and grandchildren Alexandra, Theadora, Madlenka, Dorothy, Johnny and Edie and extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral will take place privately as per her family’s wishes.





Date Published: Wednesday 19th January 2022



The death has occurred of Marion Redmond

Blessington, Wicklow / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Marion Redmond, Carrig Glen, Blessington, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Ballymore Eustace – 17th January 2022 suddenly at Tallaght Hospital; Sadly missed by her loving partner Peter (Fisher), daughter Chelsea, son Peter, grandson C.J., parents Sally and George, brothers George and Dominic, sisters Annette, Aisling and Kathleen, son-in-law Christy, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Marion rest in peace

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace on Friday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass followed by cremation in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross at 1 o’c. Marion's Funeral Mass can also be viewed live on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/ parish-of-ballymore-eustace

Marion requested that people who are attending the funeral wear an item of bright clothing.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.





Date Published: Wednesday 19th January 2022



The death has occurred of Brian Hogan

Harbour View, Naas, Kildare / Sutton, Dublin



Hogan, Brian, Harbour View, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Baldoyle Road, Sutton, Co. Dublin, January 14th 2022, suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his brothers Treacy and John, sister Clodagh, sisters-in-law Teresa and Angela, brother-in-law Vangelis, nephews Robert and Jack, niece Tanya, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Brian's Funeral Service will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Saturday at 11:40am for family and close friends. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Service can be viewed on Saturday at 11:40am by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/ location/newlands-cross.html

