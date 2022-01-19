Search

Kildare County Council announces Community Monuments Fund 2022

File Pic: Connolly's Folly Obelisk, an example of a historic monument in Kildare

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced details for its Community Monuments Fund 2022.

According to KCC, the core aims of the fund are "the conservation, maintenance, protection and presentation of archaeological monuments."

"It will:

  • Enable conservation works to be carried out on monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support
  • Build resilience in our monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change
  • Encourage access to monuments and improve their presentation."

"Community Monuments Fund has 3 Streams:

  • Stream 1 will offer grants up to €85,000 aimed at essential repairs and capital works for the conservation and repair of archaeological monuments.
  • Stream 2 will offer grants of up to €30,000 for development of Conservation Management Plans/Reports and detailed specification of works that are aimed at identifying measures for conservation of archaeological monuments and improving public access.
  • Stream 3 will offer grants of up to €30,000 for enhancement of access infrastructure and interpretation (including virtual/online) at archaeological monuments."

According to KCC, the Community Monuments Fund provides funding for projects in relation to Archaeological Monuments that are included in the Record of Monuments and Places (RMP) under the National Monuments Act 1930 (as amended) and Archaeological Monuments that are identified in the Sites and Monuments Record compiled by the National Monuments Service.

KCC added: "Eligible projects will be drawn from the following categories:

  • Projects proposed by a Local Authority in relation to archaeological monuments in public ownership, where a clear heritage focus and community or public benefit has been demonstrated;
  • Projects proposed by a Local Authority on foot of applications from private applicants who are the owners or custodians of relevant archaeological monuments where there is a tangible public benefit;
  • Projects with a clearly defined heritage focus and community or public benefit proposed directly to the Department by a State-funded organisation working in the heritage area."

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, February 11 2022.

Applications can be sent for the attention of The Heritage Officer, Kildare County Council, Aras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, County Kildare.

KCC has said that enquiries can be sent to heritage@kildarecoco.ie.

Further information can be found by clicking here.

