Call for another post box in Monasterevin town

FILE PHOTO
Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District is to write to An Post to request that another post box is provided in Monasterevin.
The issue was raised at the January meeting by Councillor Noel Connolly.
Cllr Connolly said that Kildare town has far more post boxes in proportion to its population size.
Councillors agreed to write to An Post to make the request.
Cllr Connolly said that a preferable location for a new post box would be Main Street or Kill Hill.
