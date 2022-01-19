Kildare gardaí investigating after house burglary in Newbridge

FILE PHOTO
A house was broken into in the Langton Park area of Newbridge last weekend.
Entry was gained after damaged was caused to a door lock.
Rooms were ransacked and property items were taken.
Gardaí said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Newbridge between the 14th and 15th January.
"A number of items were taken.
"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."
