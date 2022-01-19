UNICEF: Kildare donated over 40,000 COVID-19 vaccines to world’s poorest countries at Christmas

UNICEF Ireland has revealed that people in County Kildare donated over 40,000 COVID-19 vaccines to world’s poorest countries during the Christmas period of 2021.

The festive surge in donations brings the county’s total donations to UNICEF Ireland’s "Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine" campaign to 110,000 vaccine deliveries.

Since March of last year, UNICEF has delivered more than one billion vaccine doses to over 140 countries, and the organisation delivers an average of 10 million COVID-19 vaccines a day.

Praising the support of people in Kildare, UNICEF Ireland's Executive Director, Peter Power, said that the issue of fair global access to vaccines had connected with people in Ireland: "It has been a privilege to witness the generosity from people across Ireland."

"They keep coming"

"This Christmas we saw donations from every single county, including Kildare, and they keep coming."

He explained: "It started out with a simple idea: when you get a vaccine, you can give one to people in some of the world’s poorest countries... the response has been incredible.

"People in Ireland understand that we are all in this together, and that there should be fair access to these life-saving vaccines. Ireland’s national total for donations to UNICEF is now over three million vaccine deliveries.

"It is remarkable and we are so grateful," he added.

Mr Power went on to say that UNICEF is proud to be playing "such a critical role" in the fight against Covid-19: "As the largest purchaser and distributor of vaccines in the world for many years, our systems were made for this operation.

"Before the pandemic, UNICEF procured and delivered over 2 billion vaccines for children throughout the world each year, and we have now doubled that capacity for the COVID-19 response."

"A global effort"

"Our efforts mean that millions of healthcare workers and vulnerable people in some of the world’s least developed countries have received the protection they need.

"However, we all know there are so many more people we need to reach.

"This is a global effort, and it is not right that in low income countries just 9 per cent of people have received their first dose: everyone should have access to vaccines, no matter where they live.

"Our aim for 2022 is to reach 3 billion vaccines... that’s why we asked people in Kildare to help us make a difference this Christmas, and why we are now encouraging everyone to stay with us on this historic mission to end the pandemic and ensure everyone, everywhere is vaccinated against COVID-19," he concluded.

UNICEF Ireland is urging people and companies throughout County Kildare to continue their support for UNICEF’s Covid-19 vaccine campaign by donating today at www.unicef.ie.