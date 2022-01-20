Glenn Ryan confirms Kildare's link-up with Paul Galvin

Kildare manager, Glenn Ryan, has confirmed, prior to last evening's O'Byrne Cup game against Laois, that former Kerry All-Ireland winner, Player of the Year and All-Star, Paul Galvin, is to be part of his backroom team, coming on board as 'skills coach'.

The four time All-Ireland winner, has already completed a number of sessions with the Kildare squad and while manager Ryan was somewhat reluctant to discuss the Kerry man's involvement suggesting that "there should be more important things to be focusing on" it is nevertheless a real plus from a Kildare point of view.

Glenn Ryan adding "he (Galvin) is part and parcel of a team where everyone has an input, all important, from that perspective and it is important we get the right people to do those jobs that we think need to be done."

Galvin was involved with Wexford back in 2019 but decided to leave the post during covid lockdown, citing business reasons, within 12 months of taking up the position.

A disappointing Kildare display against Laois last night saw the sides end all square1-6 to 0-9, Laois booking a final spot against Dublin, this Saturday, in Carlow.