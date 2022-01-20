Search

20 Jan 2022

Call for buggies to access section of Blueway route in south Kildare

Call for buggies to access Blueway route in south Kildare

A gate at Wilson's Bridge near Rathangan / GOOGLEMAPS

20 Jan 2022

Councillor Anne Connolly has called for a walk-through opening at a Canal bridge near Rathangan to be made wider to enable buggies and wheelchairs to access the Blueway route.

The politician asked that the Council liaise with Irish Waterways to resolve the issue at Wilson's Bridge, Kiltaghan.

The Council said that in the long term, the gate is scheduled to be removed and replaced with a staggered gate further down the towpath.

Senior Executive Office in the Planning Department, Mairéad Hunt added: "The existing gate is narrow due to historical issues with local horses accessing the bank.

"In the interim between now and the bound surfacing and access works being completed, Waterways Ireland propose to open the main gate and place two bollards in the gate opening to prevent vehicular traffic.

"These temporary modifications will be undertaken in the next fortnight, with the permanent solution being in place in Summer 2022."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media