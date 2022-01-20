Search

20 Jan 2022

Council carried out over 3,400 visits to sites of new homes across Kildare in 2021

20 Jan 2022

Kildare Co Council said its officials carried out over 3,403 site visits to new homes being built across the county in 2021.

The information was revealed at this month's Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting after a motion by Cllr Suzanne Doyle.

The Council said: "In 2021, Building Control carried out 3,403 site inspections of buildings across the
county."

These visits included 587 first inspections of developments which began in 2020 and 1,411 visits to sites which began in 2021.

Of these, 27 were one-off housing inspections.

The Council added that there were 1,487 follow-up inspections carried out. 

There were also 215 Certificate of Compliance on Completion inspections.

A Council spokesperson added: "Building Control Section carry out limited site inspections of one-off housing but generally does not carry out site inspections of commercial units.

"However, Development Control does not have any role in inspecting one-off houses or commercial units since there is no provision of public infrastructure which may be taken in charge by Kildare County Council."

