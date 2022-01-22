Kildare Property Watch: Leonardstown farm sells after auction

The land at Leonardstown
A farm consisting of 23 acres at Leonardstown, Kilcock, was sold by Coonan Property on Wednesday, November 23.
The property was offered by public auction on Wednesday. On the day there were three main bidders with bidding starting at €220,000. It went in increments of €5,000 and €10,000 until eventually reaching €350,000.
Then the vendor was consulted and the property was withdrawn. Negotiations were held with the highest bidder and a deal was made afterwards. The property was purchased by a local businessman. The vendor was happy with the result which made over the guide price of €300,000
The lands are located along Leonardstown Lane which is located off the R125 roadway adjacent to The Mullagh Cross. The Mullagh Cross is located along the Dunboyne to Summerhill Road approximately eight km from Dunboyne.
Similar properties are required for the disappointed under bidders.
For further details or enquiries contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property, Maynooth on 01 628 6128.
