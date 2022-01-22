Kildare name side for Kehoe Cup clash

David Herity and his management team have named their team for Sunday's Kehoe Cup clash with Westmeath and it reads as follows:
Sean Bean; Tom Finnerty, James Dolan, Cathal Derivan; Sean Christianseen, Mark Delaney, Paul Dolan; Jack Travers, Cian Bracken; Cathal McCabe, Pat Leahy, Johnny Byrne; Conor Kielty, David Qualter, Gerry Keegan.
Subs: Pa.ddy McKenna Micheal Hogan Rossa Stapleton Colman O'Donovan Frank Bass Andy Shanagher Conor Treacy Jamie Connolly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.