23 Jan 2022

Severe warning issued over terrifying 'sleepy chicken' TikTok trend

Justin Kelly

23 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

A doctor has issued a serious warning over the 'sleepy chicken' TikTok trend.

The trend emerged on the video-sharing app in recent weeks, sparking a concerned reaction from doctors.

The trend sees users marinade raw chicken in cough medicine before cooking and eating it.

One user takes a package of raw, thin-sliced chicken breast, places it into a small pot, and adds a full bottle of NyQuil cough mixture to it. The video, worryingly, has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

A US doctor, Aaron Hartman, has told MIC.com about the dangers of the trend and the cooking process concentrating the strength of the medicine.

"When you cook cough medicine like NyQuil, however, you boil off the water and alcohol in it, leaving the chicken saturated with a super concentrated amount of drugs in the meat.

“If you ate one of those cutlets completely cooked, it’d be as if you're actually consuming a quarter to half a bottle of NyQuil.”

Parents are continually reminded to monitor what their children are consuming on such apps to ensure their safety.

