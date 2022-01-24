Two Kildare schools crowned winners of prestigious national art competition

Two schools in County Kildare have been crowned the winners of a prestigious national art competition titled "Someone Like Me."

Kildare Town Educate Together National School (KTETNS) and Killashee Multi-Denominational National School (KMDNS) are celebrating being named Junior and Senior County Winners respectively for Someone Like Me.

KTETNS' project, a booklet portraying how we are all just people with different abilities, was supervised by teacher Cathy Costello, and was a whole 1st Class entry.

Meanwhile, KMDNS's project consisted of an outstanding of Joanne O' Riordian, with the message: "if you have a dream, chase it!" and was created by 6th Class pupil Zoey Lang; who was supervised by teacher Marian Fox.

The competition, which is organised by the National Disability Authority, attracted more than 1,800 entries from national schools across the length and breadth of the country.

It has been designed to be a national celebration of the things that unite children of all abilities and, over its six-year history, more than 8,000 children have taken part, creating a tangible contribution to developing more positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities.

Congratulating the two schools on being named County Winners, Fianna Fáil Minister of State with special responsibility for disability, Anne Rabbitte TD, said that she was hugely encouraged by the growing interest in the competition: "We are exceptionally pleased with the response to this year’s competition which took place during challenging times not just in our schools, but right across our communities, due to the ongoing global pandemic."

"I am so impressed by the standard of entry and the obvious thought that has gone into each creative submission.

"Once again, our primary school teachers and pupils have shown their commitment to putting ‘ability’ under the spotlight helping to build a more inclusive society.

She concluded: "While I know it will be an anxious wait for the pupils and teachers to hear which of the 48 county winners will be awarded the national title, every entry is a winner when it comes to enabling each and every single person in Ireland to feel a valued member of society."

The two schools now join over 40 other schools to compete for the much sought-after national title at an online national awards ceremony to be held on Thursday, February 3 2022.

Someone Like Me offers a range of prizes up to the value of €750, and is open to all primary school pupils from junior infants to sixth class and more than 1,800 entries were received from individual pupils, class groups and whole schools right across Ireland.

Entries ranged from posters and collages to large sculptural installations and multi-media pieces.