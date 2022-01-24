Council has no current plans to run "mattress amnesty" which cost €50k last time

The Council said it has no current plans for a mattress amnesty which cost about €50,000 to organise last year.

At this month's Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting, Cllr Anne Connolly asked if the local authority had set aside a date for the free recycling of old mattresses within the Municipal District during 2022?

The council held a mattress/couch amnesty day for domestic householders at the Silliot Hill Civic Amenity site in Kilcullen

in September 2021.

The Council said the event's costs of approximately €50,000 were helped by funding of €30,000 from the Anti-Dumping Initiatives Grant Scheme through the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

A spokesperson added: "There are no plans at present to run a similar event in 2022.

"However, it should be noted that any such plans will be subject to available funding and consideration of a suitable location countywide. (There are calls for a similar event to take place in the north of the county).

"Any proposed event should also be seen in the light of the “polluter pays principle” and the circular economy.

"It is important to understand that as we all produce waste, we all have to take responsibility for it.

"The public are reminded that items too big for the regular household waste collection service, such as furniture and mattresses, can bedisposed at a civic amenity site or taken away by an authorised waste collector."