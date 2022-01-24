Learner driver on Kildare motorway arrested for speeding and failing drug test

A Garda speed operation
Leixlip Gardaí detected a vehicle travelling 166kph on the M4.
The unaccompanied Learner Permit holder had with no L-plates.
The driver also failed a roadside drugs test for cannabis and was arrested.
The vehicle was seized on the spot under the Road Traffic Act.
The driver was also charged with dangerous driving.
Gardaí said that other charges may follow pending the drug analysis.
