CONFIRMED: St Patrick's Day parade will go ahead in Newbridge, Kildare this March

File Pic
Last year, a virtual parade took place in the town of Newbridge on St Patrick's Day.
Around this time, Chairman for Newbridge's St Patrick's Day Parade, Carl Murphy, said he publicly wished for the return of an in-person parade.
Now, his wishes have been realised, as it has been officially confirmed that the St Patrick's Day parade will go ahead in the town for the first time in two years.
The official Facebook page for the town's parade said: "Newbridge St Patrick's Day Parade is going ahead this year after the lifting of Covid restrictions.
"If you wish to participate in the Parade please send us a message or email us at newbridgestpatricksdayparade@gmail.com."
