Search

25 Jan 2022

CONFIRMED: St Patrick's Day parade will go ahead in Newbridge, Kildare this March

CONFIRMED: St Patrick's Day parade will go ahead in Newbridge, Kildare this March

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

25 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Last year, a virtual parade took place in the town of Newbridge on St Patrick's Day.

Around this time, Chairman for Newbridge's St Patrick's Day Parade, Carl Murphy, said he publicly wished for the return of an in-person parade.

Now, his wishes have been realised, as it has been officially confirmed that the St Patrick's Day parade will go ahead in the town for the first time in two years.

The official Facebook page for the town's parade said: "Newbridge St Patrick's Day Parade is going ahead this year after the lifting of Covid restrictions.

"If you wish to participate in the Parade please send us a message or email us at newbridgestpatricksdayparade@gmail.com."

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Learner driver on Kildare motorway arrested for speeding and failing drug test

Head of Kildare car dealership thanks security officer who saved premises from 'catastrophic event'

Council has no current plans to run "mattress amnesty" which cost €50k last time

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media