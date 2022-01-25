Glanbia giving away free trees in Kildare to celebrate hitting landmark biodiversity target

Kildare’s CountryLife centre in Monasterevin will be giving away free trees after Glanbia Ireland and its farm family suppliers achieved their Operation Biodiversity target of planting 100,000 native trees and hedgerow plants one year ahead of schedule.

The free trees are limited to one potted tree per customer. In-store horticulturists are available to discuss which variety best suits different soil types and where trees will thrive. The trees are available from Tuesday, January 25, on a first come, first served basis.

To celebrate the landmark sustainability commitment and to mark the significant decision taken by Glanbia Co-op to take full ownership of Glanbia Ireland, 10,000 potted native trees are being provided at no cost to farm family suppliers and customers through the network of CountryLife Garden Centres along with the local branch in Athboy, Co Meath. The 10,000 free native trees include Alder, Birch, Crab Apple and Oak.

John Murphy, Chairman of Glanbia Ireland and Glanbia Co-op said: “Our farm family suppliers have demonstrated strong commitment to sustainability action by embracing the Operation Biodiversity initiative with great gusto. We pledged to plant 100,000 native trees and hedgerows in two years. It was one of several on-farm commitments also included in our ‘Living Proof’ sustainability strategy. Today, we are delighted to report we have reached this target - a full year ahead of schedule."

The latest stage of the Operation Biodiversity programme continues for 2022. Separate to the 10,000 trees being made available at no cost, bundles are also available for sale through the programme.

For every 15 native trees purchased through the Operation Biodiversity initiative at Glanbia Ireland’s CountryLife outlets or local branches, Glanbia Ireland is giving away a further 10 for free. Also, for every two bare root hedgerow bundles purchased, Glanbia Ireland is giving a third bundle away at no additional cost, helping its farmers sow up to 10 metres more of hedges.

Tree and hedgerow bundles have been grouped by soil type, ensuring everyone chooses the right variety with the best chance of flourishing for generations to come.

For acidic soil, Operation Biodiversity tree bundles include Alder, Oak, Scots Pine, Mountain Ash and Birch. For limey soil, varieties include Grey Willow, Oak and Mountain Ash.

For acidic soil, hedgerow bundles include Whitethorn, Blackthorn and Alder, as well as Oak, Scots Pine and Mountain Ash. Hedgerow bundles for limey soil include a mix of Whitethorn, Euonymus Europaeus, Hazel, Grey Willow, Oak and Mountain Ash.

This year, Glanbia Ireland will also reward a Living Proof Sustainability Champion with a €5,000 prize fund in a competition on www.glanbiaconnect.com