25 Jan 2022

Fitness group in Kildare planning overhaul of its premises, planning permission documents show

Ciarán Mather

25 Jan 2022 7:33 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A fitness group located in North Kildare is seeking permission from Kildare County Council to renovate its premises.

Planning permission documents show that Leixlip Amenities Group (LAG) wishes to demolish the existing single storey changing rooms and main entrance area to the North and west of the Leixlip Amenities Centre on Station Road, Leixlip.

The LAG is also seeking permission for the construction of new two storey extension to North, West and Southern elevations of the existing building to provide: new entrance/reception with café; new ground floor toilets, Studio rooms, new changing and shower facilities and extension to existing gym area.

A new first floor area to provide additional gym studio rooms, offices and storage, along with façade of existing hall to be overclad including elevations change, is also being planned by the group.

In addition, the LAG is seeking consent for all associated demolition, internal alterations, site landscaping and ancillary works. Floor space of proposed works circ. 2,082msq.

The date received is listed as January 20, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as February 23 and March 16 respectively.

