Work continuing on developing Kildare site into public park

The entrance to Cherry Avenue / Googlemaps
Work is continuing on developing the Cherry Avenue site in Kildare town into a public park.
Councillor Noel Connolly asked for the Council to provide an update on its plans for the amenity.
The issue was raised at the local Municipal District meeting on January 19.
Parks Superintendent Simon Wallace said that archaeological investigation was completed for the site last year.
He added: "The next step is to carry out a feasibility for the proposed amphitheatre and then to follow this with a tender to design the central earth feature and progress these by the end of the year.
"When this is completed, it is planned to tender for the detail design and construction of phase 1 of the Masterplan to allow the park be opened for use."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.