€1.6 million in summer works funding for Kildare schools welcomed by Senator

€1.6 million in funding from the Summer Works Programme for 2022 scheme has been secured for a number of Kildare schools.

The news was welcomed by Fianna Fáil education spokesperson Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, who said: "I am delighted to have been able to help secure €1.6m in Summer Works funding for Kildare schools."

"School communities in Kildare have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment, and I have no doubt they will continue to provide a top-class education to all students."

The Newbridge politician said that a total of seven primary schools and four post primary schools will share the allocation: "I am pleased that this announcement is timely and gives schools good lead-in time to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin

"Local principals and their staff and leadership teams have taken on so much over the last two years and are doing a phenomenal job, so I emphasised the importance of allowing adequate time for them in terms of this year’s summer works.

"I am grateful to Minister Foley and her officials for liaising so proactively on this and look forward to continuing to work with and support the school communities in South Kildare," she concluded.

In related news, Senator Fiona O' Loughlin joined a number of politicians last week in welcoming the announcement that the government would bring in a St Brigid's Day bank holiday from 2023.