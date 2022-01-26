Search

26 Jan 2022

Kildare gardaí stop four cars at checkpoint in Naas

Kildare gardaí stop four cars at checkpoint in Naas

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

Gardaí in Kildare have confirmed that they have stopped four cars at a checkpoint in Naas.

The Garda Traffic account on Twitter said: "Naas Gardaí seized four cars for not possessing tax and for being driven by unaccompanied learner drivers offences at checkpoint at Hazelmere, recently."

"FCPNs issued to all drivers," the account added.

PICTURES: Out and About at The Monread, Naas, as Covid-19 restrictions lift

Pubs are open for business again

Kildare runner Max Treacy earns Top 20 finish on his international debut

Applications sought for the Kildare Arts Service First Fortnight Award 2022

Work continuing on developing Kildare site into public park

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media