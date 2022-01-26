Search

26 Jan 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 26

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 26

May their gentle souls rest in peace: Michael O'Connor, Bill Bryan and Frank Lawlor

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

26 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

The death has occurred of Bill (William) Bryan
Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare / Geashill, Offaly

Bill passed away, unexpectedly, at home. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken partner Brenda, sisters Anne, Mary & Geraldine, brothers-in-law Tommy & Seamus, nephews Conor & Mark, niece Alix, Brenda's children; Ciarán & Orán, family friend Sarah, Aunt Nan, relatives, neighbours & his wide circle of friends.

 

May Bill's Soul Rest in Peace

 

Bill will repose at his partner's home (3 Cluain Dara, Derrinturn, Carbury, W91 RH36) on Wednesday the 26th of January from 4pm concluding with rosary at 8pm. Bill's funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Raheen on Thursday the 27th of January followed by cremation at 2.20pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House strictly private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so below.

The death has occurred of Frank Lawlor
Churchview Lawns, Prosperous, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin

Lawlor, Frank, Churchview Lawns, Prosperous, Co. Kildare and formerly of South Earl St., Dublin 8. Frank passed away peacefully on 24th January 2022 at TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth. Devoted husband to the late Josie, loving brother of Marie (Curtin) and Michael. Remembering his siblings Patrick, Betty, Christy, Joan and Rita and his special niece Gemma. Sadly missed by his loving family, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends and great neighbours.

 

May he rest in peace

 

Funeral arrangements later.
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Tommy Mc Govern
Naas, Kildare / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Father of the late Emma, son of the late Charlie and Ellie and brother of the late Eileen Scully, Ballymote, Co Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife Jayne, sons Lee, James and Adam, sisters Ann Sheanon, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, Mary Oakley, Dundalk, Co. Louth, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Tommy's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, via Main Street, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial immediately afterwards in the family plot in Killaduff Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tommy Mc Govern
Naas, Kildare / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Father of the late Emma, son of the late Charlie and Ellie and brother of the late Eileen Scully, Ballymote, Co Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife Jayne, sons Lee, James and Adam, sisters Ann Sheanon, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, Mary Oakley, Dundalk, Co. Louth, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Tommy's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, via Main Street, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial immediately afterwards in the family plot in Killaduff Cemetery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media