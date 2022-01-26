Kildare Fire Service training recruits from Kildare, Laois and Louth

Recruits in training / PHOTO: KILDARE FIRE SERVICE
Kildare Fire Service is currently running its first Level 6 QQI accredited recruitment course of 2022.
Recruit firefighters from across Kildare, Louth and Laois County Fire & Rescue Service are taking part in the three-week training.
The trainees will gain skills to be competent in firefighting and road based incidents, before furthering their training in other skills such as Hazmat, First Responder and Swift water rescue at a later stage.
A spokesperson said: "We want to wish them all the very best of luck for the coming weeks, and for their future careers as firefighters in their respective counties."
