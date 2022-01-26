Former Kildare footballer transfers to Laois club

Eoghan O'Flaherty, Photo: Sportsfile
Former Kildare footballer Eoghan O’Flaherty has joined St.Joseph’s GAA club in Laois ahead of the 2022 season.
O’Flaherty, who played for Kildare from 2009 to 2019 and made 120 appearances, has moved from his home club Carbury to St Joseph’s.
O’Flaherty is married and has been living in the St Joseph’s area for the past number of years and has now decided to join the club itself.
An All Ireland U-21 finalist with Kildare in 2008, he was an ever-present throughout Kieran McGeeney’s reign, and is the county’s fourth highest scorer of all time.
Two further transfers out of Kildare to Laois, Brian Mackey has moved from St Laurence’s to Barrowhouse while Barry Cormack has transferred from Eire Og Corrachoill to Clonad.
