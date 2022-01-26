11 Kildare schools receive €1.6m funding for summer works

FILE PHOTO
Minister for Education Norma Foley TD has announced funding of €1.6 million for the approval of 11 projects across Kildare under the Department’s 2022 Summer Works Scheme.
This funding is part of the overall package of €65m for a total of 497 projects around the country.
Minister Foley said: “I am delighted to confirm this significant tranche of funding which will provide further investment for schools in Kildare under the Summer Works Scheme.
“I am announcing the Summer Works Scheme projects now so that schools have a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022.
“Today’s announcement follows on from the enhanced minor works funding which was delivered to schools a number of weeks ago.”
The projects for Kildare included in today’s announcement are:
St. John's National School
Primary
Mechanical Works
BALLYSHANNON N S
Windows
SCOIL BHRIDE N S
Windows
S N BRIDE
Mechanical Works
Scoil Mhuire
Windows
SCOIL EOIN PHOIL
Windows
St Brigid's Kildare Town Primary School
Electrical Works
Salesian College
Science Labs (incl Gas Works)
Holy Family Secondary School
Science Labs (incl Gas Works)
Árdscoil na Trionóide
Windows
Leixlip Community School
Mechanical Works.
