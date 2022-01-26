Local heritage projects across Kildare invited to apply for Council funding

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council is inviting applications for the Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2022 from individuals, groups and organisations who are carrying out local heritage projects.
Heritage projects for the scheme must have a community benefit and can include projects such as monuments, archaeological objects, heritage objects, architectural heritage, flora, fauna, wildlife habitats, geology, heritage gardens, parks, and inland waterways.
Examples of projects could include the creation of a wildflower meadow, a habitat survey, heritage signage, audits of local heritage and biodiversity signage boards and much more.
The closing date for receipt of applications is 4pm Tuesday 15th March 2022. The Application form, guidance notes and address for applications is available on our website at https://kildare.ie/ countycouncil/AllServices/ Heritage/ HeritageProjectsandGrants/
Enquiries can be made to heritage@kildarecoco.ie
All projects must be compliant with Government health guidance at commencement date.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.