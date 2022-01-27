US TV Show showcases Wicklow and Kildare to US and Canadian audiences of 155 million

The US TV travel show ‘Ireland with Michael’ is set to showcase Wicklow and Kildare as holiday destinations to audiences of 155 million people across the USA and Canada this month.

Michael Londra, the Emmy nominated, Irish singer-producer is originally from Wexford town and is now a resident of the US. Michael hosts the travel show which airs across the PBS network in the US and Canada.

In each episode, he takes viewers on an intriguing journey to the popular and some of the lesser-known Irish destinations to learn about Irish history, meets local artisans, experience small-town pubs and food, and enjoy unique musical and cultural experiences. He combines glorious video footage of Ireland’s storied landscapes, destinations, exciting cultural experiences, and performances from Irish stars.

In summer 2021 the host and crew travelled to Wicklow and Kildare to film a full episode in the counties.

The episode begins with a tour of the Kilruddery Estate where the Lord Ardee of Meath himself hosts the crew. He shows Michael his home, which has been in his family for 400 years and highlights how the estate is thriving.

Michael then heads to one of his favourite spots from his tours around Ireland, the National Stud, where world-class horses are bred and trained. He tours the connected exquisite Japanese gardens and meets with his friend Aileen Mythen and sings an old Dubliners song with her.

Onwards down the road to Powerscourt House and gardens, Michael stops by to visit the walled gardens, with ornate fountains and statues and stops to taste Fercullen Whiskey distilled in the mill house on-site. He ends the day at Glendalough, the peaceful monastic valley with a performance from Valda Chamber Choir.

Michael says, “We are delighted to release Season 2 of ‘Ireland with Michael’, the show has been such a huge hit in Season 1 with a viewership of 75% of all US households.

"It is an honour to highlight our greatest asset. Be they singers, dancers, poets, artisans or storytellers, our creators share their Ireland, in every episode of the show. I'm so proud of the country and the people in it, it is a joy to be able to share that around the world.

"Pre-pandemic North America has been the fastest-growing vacation market for Irish tourism, accounting for 33% of foreign earnings, I am very glad to be able to support the Irish arts, tourism and hospitality sectors and I very much hope that the show assists the international tourism recovery for Ireland post-pandemic.”

Aer Lingus, Tourism Ireland and CIE Tours sponsor the ‘Ireland with Michael’ series.

The ‘Ireland with Michael’ series is aired across PBS stations and can also be viewed internationally online via www.irelandwithmichael.com