27 Jan 2022

Council asked to provide water tap to maintain 1916 garden in Kildare estate

Fenview Heights, Milltown

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

27 Jan 2022 9:33 PM

Councillor Anne Connolly has asked that the Kildare Co Council put in place a tap to assist local Tidy Towns volunteers for the upkeep of the 1916 Memorial Garden at Fenview Heights in Milltown.

The issue was rasised at a recennt local municipal district meeting. 

The Council said that the group will have to apply to Irish Water if they need a water connection for a tap.

The connection cost and ongoing cost associated with a tap would have to be met by the group.

A Council spokesperson added: "There is no scope within the Parks budget to meet these costs. 

"A more practical and climate friendly solution may be to set up a water butt on some of the houses in the estate and use that to maintain the 1916 garden."

