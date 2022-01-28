Irish Water mobilises crews to restore normal water supply for customers in Athy, Co. Kildare

Irish Water has said it is working with Kildare County Council to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers in Athy following the completion of upgrade works in the area.

Peter Thornton, Irish Water, commented: “We understand the inconvenience that these upgrade works can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible.

“We would ask customers to contact the Irish Water customer care helpline directly on 1800 278 278 or Twitter @IWCare if they continue to experience disruption to their supplies so that we can investigate.”

Following reports of discolouration, Irish Water said dedicated water service crews have mobilised and are progressing a programme of watermains flushing which will help to resolve any water discolouration issues in the town.

"In Ireland, drinking water can pass through several kilometres of pipework before it reaches homes and businesses. Some of this pipework is constructed from cast iron and, depending on the area, can be up to 100 years old. Old cast iron mains typically suffer from corrosion and as a result, sediment from these pipes can be dislodged during repair or maintenance works, causing the water to appear orange or brown in colour," it added.

"This is not harmful to health and usually running the tap for a number of minutes will help restore the clear colour. For more information, please visit our dedicated support page at www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-issues/discoloured- water/.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience caused. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.