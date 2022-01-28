Kildare man accused of stealing machinery and selling parts on DoneDeal

A 19-year-old man has been accused of illegally handling around €6,000 worth of farming machinery and equipment.

Andrew Mulligan, with an address at Clonkeen in Carbury, appeared at Naas District Court on Thursday, January 27.

He was represented by solicitor James A Boyle.

The defendant was accused of stealing the items at a farm in Ashgrove, Kildangan.

Although the exact dates are unknown, gardaí say that they believe the alleged thefts occurred between August 4 and August 10 of 2021.

It was also claimed that he put the alleged stolen items up for sale on the online marketplace DoneDeal.

After hearing details surrounding the alleged thefts, Judge Desmond Zaidan refused jurisdiction for the case.

He also remarked that he believes that "Mr Mulligan was not working alone."

The case will return to Naas District Court on May 19.