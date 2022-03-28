Search

30 Mar 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, March 28

RIP to the late Joe Minnock, Joe Cahill and John Clarke

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

28 Mar 2022 11:33 AM

The death has occurred of Joe Minnock
Celbridge, Kildare / Ballycumber, Offaly

Joe Minnock (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballycumber, Co. Offaly) March 24th. 2022, Suddenly. Predeceased by his sisters Kathleen, Lily and Maureen. Beloved husband and best friend of Noeleen, cherished Dad of Tracy, Martina and Paul and much loved father-in-law to Al and Gill. Adored Grandad to Shauna, Marie, Aidan, Rhea, Kate, Paul, Charlotte, Raf and Roman-Jean. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers Andy and Sean, sisters Diane and Delia, nephews, nieces, relatives, his many, many friends and his loyal companion Alfie.

 

Family flowers only, donations if desired to NF Association of Ireland https://www.nfaireland.ie/fundraising/get-involved-2/

 
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Angelia Dawson
Ferns Close, Ferns Bridge, Monasterevin, Kildare

Adored daughter of Merly & John Paul, much loved sister of Jack & James. Deeply regretted by her loving family, aunts, uncles, grandparents, all of Merly's family in Colombia, extended family, relatives & friends.

May She Rest In Peace

 

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Joe Cahill
Standhouse Lawns, Newbridge, Kildare

Rtd CQMS, Ceannt Barracks, The Curragh Camp. Sadly missed by his loving wife Liz, children Siobhan, Joseph and Rachel, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

 

May Joe Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Monday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths cemetery, Newbridge. Joe's funeral mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://m.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/live/

The death has occurred of John CLARKE
Cornelscourt, Newbridge, Kildare / Ballyknockan, Wicklow

John CLARKE , Cornelscourt, Newbridge, Co. Kildare & late of Ballyknockan, Co Wicklow - 24th March 2022. Founder of Johnstown Garden Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elsie, sons and daughter, Jim, Maria, Sean, Pat & Peter, daughters-in-law Fran, Bernie, Eimear & Geraldine, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

 

May John Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Sunday with prayers at 7pm. House strictly private at all other times. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors, Newbridge on Monday afternoon at 1pm to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 1.30pm. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

