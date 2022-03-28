Search

30 Mar 2022

Kildare Ladies host fundraising table quiz

Kildare Ladies host fundraising table quiz

Runners Up team: Stephanie Bergin , James Costello, Laoise Dunne, Kelly Perkins, Maria Doyle, and Caoimhe Maher

Kildare Now Reporter

28 Mar 2022 12:33 PM

The annual Naas GAA Ladies Football table quiz returned on Friday, March 11, after a two-year absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This social and fundraising event had always been an eagerly-anticipated night, where players, mentors, parents, guardians and supporters enjoyed a fun- filled night with a mixed bag of questions to suit all the participants, and everyone there to enjoy ‘spórt agus craic’.

The enjoyment of the table quiz was greatly enhanced by the contribution of the quizmaster Pat Costello , the well-known sports commentator on RTÉ radio and sports journalist.

His humorous commentary created a very lively atmosphere and there was an immense sense of enjoyment, as many people were so happy to be out in a social setting once again, chatting and meeting friends.

There were many spot prizes awarded to the participants in between each round of questions and this approach added a fun element to the event as Pat Costello encouraged participation by all the patrons .

Naas Ladies’ Football Committee and all the players gratefully acknowledge Crossings Toyota Naas, the main sponsor of the event, for their generous sponsorship.

There were many very attractive raffle prizes, all contributed by local businesses and very representative of local trade. These prizes were greatly appreciated by all the lucky winners on the night.

All the proceeds of the event will be used to enhance the development of Naas Ladies Football from senior level to nursery level. A very enjoyable night had by all and it was a welcome return to the social aspect of our sport.

All those involved in Naas Ladies Football look forward to more social events and a very successful and memorable 2022 campaign on the playing field. Nás Abú!

— Stephanie Bergin

